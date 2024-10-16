U.S. Naval Academy’s Second Formal Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 6, 2024) The U.S. Naval Academy hosts the second formal parade of the season on Worden Field. Parades serve as a visual display of the military discipline, professionalism, and teamwork essential to success in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. These parades have been a key component of Naval Academy training since its founding in 1845. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)