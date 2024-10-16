Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy’s Second Formal Parade [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Naval Academy’s Second Formal Parade

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 6, 2024) The U.S. Naval Academy hosts the second formal parade of the season on Worden Field. Parades serve as a visual display of the military discipline, professionalism, and teamwork essential to success in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. These parades have been a key component of Naval Academy training since its founding in 1845. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 12:21
    Photo ID: 8702461
    VIRIN: 240906-N-ID676-1097
    Resolution: 3981x1468
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: US
    This work, U.S. Naval Academy’s Second Formal Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Naval Academy

