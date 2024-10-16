ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 6, 2024) The official reviewing party salutes the U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team during the second formal parade of the season. Parades are a visual presentation of the military discipline, professionalism, and teamwork necessary to succeed as a member of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and have been a part of Naval Academy training since its establishment in 1845. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 12:21
|Photo ID:
|8702459
|VIRIN:
|240906-N-ID676-1030
|Resolution:
|4118x1864
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Academy’s Second Formal Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.