56 ARS Keeps the Blue Angels Soaring

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Major Brian Weeks, 56th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46 Pegasus aircraft formal training unit instructor pilot, performs aerial refueling (AR) with a second KC-46 in the skies of Oklahoma, Oct. 14, 2024. The pilots demonstrated AR for 19 Naval ROTC midshipmen from The University of Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)