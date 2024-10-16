Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56 ARS Keeps the Blue Angels Soaring [Image 8 of 10]

    56 ARS Keeps the Blue Angels Soaring

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Six U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft fly in the skies of Texoma, Oct. 14, 2024. The formation met with two KC-46 Pegasus aircraft, assigned to the 56th Air Refueling Squadron, to receive fuel mid-flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)

