56 ARS Keeps the Blue Angels Soaring

Six U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft fly in the skies of Texoma, Oct. 14, 2024. The formation met with two KC-46 Pegasus aircraft, assigned to the 56th Air Refueling Squadron, to receive fuel mid-flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)