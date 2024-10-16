56 ARS Keeps the Blue Angels Soaring

Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | U.S. Air Force Major Brian Weeks, 56th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46 Pegasus aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | U.S. Air Force Major Brian Weeks, 56th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46 Pegasus aircraft formal training unit instructor pilot, performs aerial refueling (AR) with a second KC-46 in the skies of Oklahoma, Oct. 14, 2024. The pilots demonstrated AR for 19 Naval ROTC midshipmen from The University of Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 56th Air Refueling Squadron operated multiple KC-46 Pegasus aircraft to refuel the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' F/A-18 Super Hornets mid-flight, highlighting their technical capabilities in the skies of Texoma, Oct. 14, 2024.



Nineteen of The University of Oklahoma Naval ROTC midshipmen joined the 97th Air Mobility Wing Airmen to experience an important part of the mission and witness the collaborative efforts between the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy.



“A lot of naval aviators come out of our program,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Glastad, University of Oklahoma NROTC advisor. “So, any opportunity for inter-service collaboration and to have the students be exposed to military operations is a positive thing. I hope we can continue this in the future.”



As the Blue Angels’ formation approached the KC-46, everyone in attendance took turns watching the boom operators and pilots execute air refueling from the cockpit.



The Blue Angels are known for their aerobatics and formation flying, using time and precision to put on performances for the public eye. With the added support of aerial refueling, the team can enhance their routines and maintain their performance schedule.



“This was great for Altus to support in many ways,” said Major Gary Sowa, 56 ARS chief KC-46 Pegasus evaluator pilot. “First, it showcases the Air Force's newest and most advanced tanker to our sister service. Additionally, we were able to take The University of Oklahoma Navy ROTC midshipmen up and show them our mission while supporting the Blue Angels.”



Once the crews completed the refueling of the Blue Angels, the pilots of the KC-46 demonstrated aerial refueling with another KC-46 while traveling back to Altus Air Force Base.



Glastad shared that this exercise was an inspiration for our future military leaders in attendance.



As the Blue Angels continue on their journey to Jacksonville, Florida, they do so because of the support of the Mighty 97th.