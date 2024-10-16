56 ARS Keeps the Blue Angels Soaring

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and The University of Oklahoma Naval ROTC pose for a photo in front of a KC-46 Pegasus aircraft at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 14, 2024. The midshipmen had the opportunity to experience aerial refueling of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels by the 56th Aerial Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)