U.S. Army 1st Lt. Caleb Wolterstorff, assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, uses an M2 aiming circle prior to setting up M777 howitzers at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|10.16.2024
|10.17.2024 07:32
|8701956
|241016-A-BS310-1017
|6737x4491
|19.97 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|3
|0
This work, 2CR FAS M777 training [Image 14 of 14], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.