2CR FAS M777 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Caleb Wolterstorff, assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, uses an M2 aiming circle prior to setting up M777 howitzers at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)