2CR FAS M777 training

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, set up a M777 howitzer at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 07:32
|Photo ID:
|8701957
|VIRIN:
|241016-A-BS310-1030
|Resolution:
|7476x4984
|Size:
|24.19 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
