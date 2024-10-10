Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR FAS M777 training [Image 11 of 14]

    2CR FAS M777 training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, set up a M777 howitzer at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 07:32
    Photo ID: 8701966
    VIRIN: 241016-A-BS310-1146
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.34 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 2CR FAS M777 training [Image 14 of 14], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    artillery
    V Corps
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady

