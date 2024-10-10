2CR FAS M777 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, set up a M777 howitzer at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)