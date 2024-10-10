Osan’s Library host Kids in Aviation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaeden Eatmon, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 crew chief, assists a child with a location on a map during an event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15, 2024. During the kids in aviation event children were able to ask questions to the wing commander about what made them interested in aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)