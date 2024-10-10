U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaeden Eatmon, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 crew chief, assists a child with a location on a map during an event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15, 2024. During the kids in aviation event children were able to ask questions to the wing commander about what made them interested in aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 02:43
|Photo ID:
|8701833
|VIRIN:
|241015-F-OS776-1092
|Resolution:
|5798x3849
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan’s Library host Kids in Aviation [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.