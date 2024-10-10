Osan’s Library host Kids in Aviation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Shaoul, 51st Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman, assists children in making a paper airplane during an event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15, 2024. The kids in aviation event had around 35 children ranging from ages 5-18 participating in various activities to learn more about aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)