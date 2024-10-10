Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan's Library host Kids in Aviation

    Osan’s Library host Kids in Aviation

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, speaks to children during an event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15, 2024. Kids in aviation is an annual event for the children in the Osan community to learn more about aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

