Osan’s Library host Kids in Aviation

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, speaks to children during an event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15, 2024. Kids in aviation is an annual event for the children in the Osan community to learn more about aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)