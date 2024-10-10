Osan’s Library host Kids in Aviation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members and civilians participate in activities during an event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15, 2024. The kids in aviation event had various activities for the children to do like paper airplane making, aviation pop up cards and wooden airplane coloring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)