USFJ, 5AF commander visits Japan Ministry of Defense

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Japan Joint Staff chief of staff, sit down for a briefing at the Ministry of Defense, Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024. Jost met with MOD leadership as a part of his first visit as the USFJ and 5 AF commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)