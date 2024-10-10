Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ, 5AF commander visits Japan Ministry of Defense [Image 4 of 4]

    USFJ, 5AF commander visits Japan Ministry of Defense

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and Gen Nakatani, Japan Minister of Defense, shake hands at the Ministry of Defense, Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024. Nakatani welcomed Jost as the new commander of USFJ and 5 AF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

