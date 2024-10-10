USFJ, 5AF commander visits Japan Ministry of Defense

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and Gen Nakatani, Japan Minister of Defense, shake hands at the Ministry of Defense, Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024. Nakatani welcomed Jost as the new commander of USFJ and 5 AF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
