    USFJ, 5AF commander visits Japan Ministry of Defense [Image 1 of 4]

    USFJ, 5AF commander visits Japan Ministry of Defense

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Japan Joint Staff chief of staff, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, inspect the JGSDF honor guard during a pass and review ceremony at the Ministry of Defense, Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024. JGSDF members held a welcoming ceremony for Jost as part of his first visit as the USFJ and 5 AF commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 01:16
    Photo ID: 8701782
    VIRIN: 241016-F-SL055-1079
    Resolution: 5111x3407
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Japan

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Ministry of Defense
    commander
    USFJ
    5 AF

