USFJ, 5AF commander visits Japan Ministry of Defense

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Japan Joint Staff chief of staff, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, inspect the JGSDF honor guard during a pass and review ceremony at the Ministry of Defense, Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024. JGSDF members held a welcoming ceremony for Jost as part of his first visit as the USFJ and 5 AF commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)