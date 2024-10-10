Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Japan Joint Staff chief of staff, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, inspect the JGSDF honor guard during a pass and review ceremony at the Ministry of Defense, Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024. JGSDF members held a welcoming ceremony for Jost as part of his first visit as the USFJ and 5 AF commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 01:16
|Photo ID:
|8701782
|VIRIN:
|241016-F-SL055-1079
|Resolution:
|5111x3407
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USFJ, 5AF commander visits Japan Ministry of Defense [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.