U.S. Service Members Provide Lifesaving Aide to Okinawa Resident 

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Stephen Estrada, Lance Cpl. Samuel Calhoun, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jett Garcia, and Cpl. Austin Potter responded and rendered first aid to a Japanese resident following a car crash on the Okinawa Expressway, Okinawa, Japan on Oct. 6, 2024. They are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura)