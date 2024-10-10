Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Service Members Provide Lifesaving Aide to Okinawa Resident  [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Service Members Provide Lifesaving Aide to Okinawa Resident 

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura 

    3d Marine Division     

    From left, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Stephen Estrada, Lance Cpl. Samuel Calhoun, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jett Garcia, and Cpl. Austin Potter responded and rendered first aid to a Japanese resident following a car crash on the Okinawa Expressway, Okinawa, Japan on Oct. 6, 2024. They are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura) 

    This work, U.S. Service Members Provide Lifesaving Aide to Okinawa Resident  [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Nevaeh Segura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

