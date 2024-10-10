U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Potter used life-saving skills he learned from his father and through Marine corps combat casualty care courses to render first aid to a Japanese resident who sustained injuries in a motor vehicle crash Oct. 6, 2024. Potter is a Falling Waters, West Virginia native and a rifleman forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 22:59
|Photo ID:
|8701653
|VIRIN:
|241009-M-BK941-1423
|Resolution:
|4976x7460
|Size:
|17.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Provide Lifesaving Aid to Okinawa Resident [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Nevaeh Segura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Service Members Provide Lifesaving Aid to Okinawa Resident
No keywords found.