    U.S. Service Members Provide Lifesaving Aid to Okinawa Resident  [Image 1 of 5]

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Potter used life-saving skills he learned from his father and through Marine corps combat casualty care courses to render first aid to a Japanese resident who sustained injuries in a motor vehicle crash Oct. 6, 2024. Potter is a Falling Waters, West Virginia native and a rifleman forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura) 

