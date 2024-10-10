U.S. Service Members Provide Lifesaving Aid to Okinawa Resident   

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel Calhoun was one of four service members who rendered first aid to a Japanese resident who sustained injuries in a motor vehicle crash. Calhoun is an Alvord, Texas native and a mortarman forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura)