U.S. Service Members Provide Lifesaving Aid to Okinawa Resident   

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Stephen Estrada was one of four service members who rendered first aid to a Japanese resident who sustained injuries in a motor vehicle crash Oct. 6, 2024. Estrada is a Santa Ana, California native, and mortarman forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nevaeh Segura)