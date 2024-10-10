Texas Reserve Airmen Visit Czech Republic HS—Discuss C-5 Mission and Citizen Airmen Life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jeremy Hooper, left, 68th Airlift Squadron evaluator C-5 pilot, Lt. Col. Brian Biggerstaff, center, 68th AS C-5 pilot, and Staff Sergeant Jaylen Myles, right, 68th C-5 flight engineer instructor, meet Pavel Kerekeš, headmaster of Masarykovo gymnázium Příbor, Sept. 24, 2024. The headmaster and the entire school were gracious hosts to the Citizen Airmen and requested the military members log of their visit and express their thoughts in a book. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)