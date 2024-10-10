Texas Reserve Airmen Visit Czech Republic HS—Discuss C-5 Mission and Citizen Airmen Life

“It’s a pleasure and honor to come here,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Hooper, 68th Airlift Squadron evaluator C-5 pilot, to more than one-hundred students at Masarykovo gymnázium Příbor, a high school in the Czech Republic, on Sept. 24 before presenting a video about the C-5M Super Galaxy from the 433rd Airlift Wing. “This is the plane that we flew here in for the NATO Days Airshow in Ostrava.”



Originally, the 68th AS aircrew’s mission was to include support of the NATO Days defense force show in Ostrava, with a C-5 static display, but because of severe inclement weather from “Storm Boris,” the event was cancelled. With assistance from the U.S. Embassy, the aircrew was able to provide a tour to a selected high school.



Hooper went into detail about the C-5 mission and its capabilities. He made sure to highlight the C-5 mission can only happen with a team effort.



“I want to impart onto you guys that I don’t do this by myself,” said Hooper. “We have a team of 17 people that are on our crew that came here. It’s not just pilots.”



Hooper introduced Staff Sgt. Jaylen Myles, a 68th AS flight engineer instructor, to the students. “He knows all the systems of the plane, the fuel system, hydraulics, electrics, he could practically build the C-5.”



Hooper highlighted the efforts from load masters and their job securing cargo and expressed the vital importance of crew chiefs tackling any maintenance issues that may occur. “While you all are in school, hopefully you learn how to work with each other. You have to operate as a team—that is what it takes to do work like this.”



Hooper was also accompanied by Lt. Col. Brian Biggerstaff, 68th AS C-5 pilot.



The eager crowd of students had a litany of questions for the aircrew members, including how fast the C-5 could travel, how much it could lift, how big it was, and how does the scheduling work. They were particularly interested in what the pilots would do during in flight emergencies.



Lt Col. Hooper gave a detailed explanation of how he became a pilot starting at a young age and how it continues today as a civilian and military pilot. “I’m a reservist for the U.S. Air Force, it is only part time that I come here and fly the C-5,” said Hooper. “It can be a challenge to go from one plane to the next and come back. I fly 737s for the airlines, but in the Air Force we practice and do as much as possible to stay proficient on the C-5. My schedule is negotiated base upon my civilian schedule and the needs of my squadron. I coordinate with both.” Hooper went into more detail about the complexities of being a Citizen Airman, and highlighted the importance of military duty, and that he enjoys his military work and that it is a nice change of pace from the civilian sector.



The seminar ended with the Citizen Airmen and high school students gathering for a group photo.



Before leaving the high school, the Citizen Airmen visited Pavel Kerekeš, headmaster of the high school, for a meeting. The school was a gracious, grateful host, who requested that the Airmen log their visit to the school in a historical book kept on campus. The Airmen signed and expressed thoughts about the visit.



“I consider the U.S. military being here to be absolutely amazing,” said Kerekeš, “both for me personally and for the school. For them to see personalities like you, and to use the English language in its real form, it is an incredible opportunity.”



The headmaster also spoke of the importance of NATO allies fostering relations. “In today’s world, sticking together will protect us from those who want to harm us.”



Hooper hoped to create a lasting impression on the students about working together. “On a macro scale, my aircrew is just a small piece of a whole joint effort with other services and NATO allies.”



The Czech Republic high schoolers also toured the C-5, click here to read the feature article about the aircrew’s mission in the Czech Republic and the tour:



Date Taken: 09.24.2024 Date Posted: 10.16.2024