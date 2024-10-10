Texas Reserve Airmen Visit Czech Republic HS—Discuss C-5 Mission and Citizen Airmen Life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jeremy Hooper, 68th Airlift Squadron evaluator C-5 pilot, poses with students from Masarykovo gymnázium Příbor, a high School in the Czech Republic, after a seminar about serving in the United States Air Force, Sept. 24, 2024. The students developed a presentation for the aircrew members and expressed gratitude for making the time to visit them while conducting a transportation mission in support of exercise Ample Strike. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)