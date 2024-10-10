Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Reserve Airmen Visit Czech Republic HS—Discuss C-5 Mission and Citizen Airmen Life [Image 6 of 7]

    Texas Reserve Airmen Visit Czech Republic HS—Discuss C-5 Mission and Citizen Airmen Life

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Jeremy Hooper, 68th Airlift Squadron evaluator C-5 pilot, poses with students from Masarykovo gymnázium Příbor, a high School in the Czech Republic, after a seminar about serving in the United States Air Force, Sept. 24, 2024. The students developed a presentation for the aircrew members and expressed gratitude for making the time to visit them while conducting a transportation mission in support of exercise Ample Strike. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 12:17
    Photo ID: 8700555
    VIRIN: 240924-F-SE223-2104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: CZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Reserve Airmen Visit Czech Republic HS—Discuss C-5 Mission and Citizen Airmen Life [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Ample Strike
    NATO Days
    68th Airlift Squadron

