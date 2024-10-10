Texas Reserve Airmen Visit Czech Republic HS—Discuss C-5 Mission and Citizen Airmen Life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Jaylen Myles, 68th Airlift Squadron C-5 flight engineer instructor, introduces himself to students from Masarykovo gymnázium Příbor, a high School in the Czech Republic, during a seminar about serving in the United States Air Force, Sept. 24, 2024. The students and the entire school were gracious hosts to the Citizen Airmen and expressed gratitude for making the time to visit while conducting a transportation mission in support of exercise Ample Strike. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)