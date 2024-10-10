Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Reserve Airmen Visit Czech Republic HS—Discuss C-5 Mission and Citizen Airmen Life [Image 4 of 7]

    Texas Reserve Airmen Visit Czech Republic HS—Discuss C-5 Mission and Citizen Airmen Life

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jaylen Myles, 68th Airlift Squadron C-5 flight engineer instructor, introduces himself to students from Masarykovo gymnázium Příbor, a high School in the Czech Republic, during a seminar about serving in the United States Air Force, Sept. 24, 2024. The students and the entire school were gracious hosts to the Citizen Airmen and expressed gratitude for making the time to visit while conducting a transportation mission in support of exercise Ample Strike. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Ample Strike
    NATO Days
    68th Airlift Squadron

