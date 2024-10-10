Strait of Dover Transit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STRAIT OF DOVER (Oct. 14, 2024) Quartermaster Seaman Mason Schlenker, a native of Saugerties, New York, uses an alidade on the bridge wing of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) while transiting the Strait of Dover, Oct. 14. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Dover for the North Sea, where the strike group will conduct routine operations with Allies and partners. USS Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)