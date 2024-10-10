Strait of Dover Transit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STRAIT OF DOVER (Oct. 14, 2024) The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), left, The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), right, and the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), middle, transit the Strait of Dover ahead of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Oct. 14. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Dover for the North Sea where the strike group will conduct routine operations with Allies and partners. USS Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility.