Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strait of Dover Transit [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strait of Dover Transit

    STRAIT OF DOVER

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    STRAIT OF DOVER (Oct. 14, 2024) Lt. j.g. Ashton Schmoll, a native of Whiteville, North Carolina, uses an alidade on the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) while transiting the Strait of Dover, Oct. 14. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Dover for the North Sea where the strike group will conduct routine operations with Allies and partners. USS Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 08:33
    Photo ID: 8700142
    VIRIN: 241014-N-HF194-1040
    Resolution: 4351x2901
    Size: 941.24 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF DOVER
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strait of Dover Transit [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strait of Dover Transit
    Strait of Dover Transit
    Strait of Dover Transit
    Strait of Dover Transit
    Strait of Dover Transit
    Strait of Dover Transit
    Strait of Dover Transit
    Strait of Dover Transit
    Strait of Dover Transit
    Strait of Dover Transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download