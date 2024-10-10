Strait of Dover Transit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STRAIT OF DOVER (Oct. 14, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Riley Mardis, a native of Bastrop, Louisiana, stands watch as the helmsman on the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) while transiting the Strait of Dover, Oct. 14. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Dover for the North Sea where the strike group will conduct routine operations with Allies and partners. USS Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility.