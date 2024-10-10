Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli preforms flight ops [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Tripoli preforms flight ops

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241015-N-IL330-1269
    A CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466 prepares to take off from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, October 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Austyn Riley)

    This work, USS Tripoli preforms flight ops [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

