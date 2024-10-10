USS Tripoli preforms flight ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241015-N-IL330-1269

A CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466 prepares to take off from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, October 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Austyn Riley)