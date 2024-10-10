Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tigers Participate in FOD Walkdown During Tripoli Tiger Cruise [Image 5 of 9]

    Tigers Participate in FOD Walkdown During Tripoli Tiger Cruise

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241015-N-CO542-2079



    Sailors and civilians perform a foreign object debris walkdown aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), October 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

