Tigers Participate in FOD Walkdown During Tripoli Tiger Cruise

Sailors perform a foreign object debris walkdown aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), October 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
