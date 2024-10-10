Tripoli Performs Sea And Anchor Detail

241015-N-CO542-1001
Seaman Donovan Walsh from Aurora, Colorado, opens a viewpoint hatch in the fo’c’sle before a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), October 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
