    Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Honorary commanders and Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, tour a KC-135 Stratotanker static display during an Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. Honorary commanders are chosen to represent the local community and collaborate with key leaders at Fairchild Air Force Base. This three-year commitment marks the beginning of a relationship designed to cultivate a bond between the honorary commanders and various unit commanders.

