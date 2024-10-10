Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Honorary commanders and Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, tour a KC-135 Stratotanker static display during an Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. Honorary commanders are chosen to represent the local community and collaborate with key leaders at Fairchild Air Force Base. This three-year commitment marks the beginning of a relationship designed to cultivate a bond between the honorary commanders and various unit commanders.