Honorary commanders and Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing tour a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. Individuals chosen as honorary commanders are within the local community that collaborate with the base. This three-year commitment marks the beginning of a relationship designed to cultivate a bond between the honorary commanders and various unit commanders.