Honorary commanders and Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing tour a KC-135 Stratotanker during a Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. Individuals chosen as honorary commanders are within the local community that collaborate with the base. This three-year commitment marks the beginning of a relationship designed to cultivate a bond between the honorary commanders and various unit commanders.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8699456
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-AV319-1102
|Resolution:
|5070x3373
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS