The Honorary Commander Program: Fostering community partnerships and understanding

Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn | Honorary commanders and Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, tour a KC-135...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn | Honorary commanders and Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, tour a KC-135 Stratotanker static display during an Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. Honorary commanders are chosen to represent the local community and collaborate with key leaders at Fairchild Air Force Base. This three-year commitment marks the beginning of a relationship designed to cultivate a bond between the honorary commanders and various unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn) see less | View Image Page

The United States Air Force is committed to establishing and maintaining strong relationships with local community leaders to increase public awareness of its missions, policies, and programs. To achieve this goal, the Air Force implemented the Honorary Commander Program, a unique initiative that partners military commanders and their units with local civilian community leaders. The program at Fairchild Air Force Base aims to provide opportunities to inform and educate honorary commanders about Fairchild AFB’s missions and foster collaboration between the base and members of the local community.



Amy Higgins, an honorary commander assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, recalls being humbled and honored to have been nominated for the position. Higgins is the president of Spokane Rotary Club 21 and has a passion for giving back to the community, which has helped her become a natural fit for the program.



“This opportunity has given me a stronger appreciation and knowledge about our military families, bases and missions,” said Higgins.



Honorary commanders serve a three-year term, during which they participate in a range of educational and social events. These events include quarterly gatherings, base tours, information briefings, and immersion experiences. The recent trip to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was a unique opportunity for honorary commanders to experience a mock deployment, simulating the roles and responsibilities of airmen serving overseas. Immersing themselves in the experience, the honorary commanders stayed in transition barracks, gaining a firsthand understanding of the living conditions faced by airmen during deployment. Additionally, they had the chance to meet with JBER leadership and witness the impressive capabilities of the F-22 aircraft, providing a deeper appreciation for the role Fairchild plays in air refueling to the Pacific.



“The trip to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was an absolute highlight for me,” said Higgins. “I learned so much and got to know our Fairchild counterparts on a more personal level. I also gained a huge understanding of the missions of both JBER & Fairchild.” Higgins said that was one of the most rewarding moments of the program.



Upon completing their three-year term, honorary commanders become part of the alumni group, a collection of individuals who have previously participated in the program. Although their formal term has ended, some alumni may still maintain a connection to the base. However, their level of involvement and engagement tends to be less frequent and less formal than during their active term as honorary commanders.



By leveraging these connections, the Air Force can address issues that impact both Airmen and the community, ultimately leading to improved collaboration, mutual support, and a lasting positive impact.



“The role is flexible and fun,” said Higgins. “It’s important for us as a society to continue to have an awareness of our military, their families, missions and needs. They give up so much for our protection. We need to support them and help to find answers for issues they are facing. Community engagement is vital to this process!”



As her time serving as an honorary commander ends, Higgins believes this program is valuable on a personal level and professional level.



“It exposes you to what our military is doing for us and allows them to connect to community leaders they are living around during their time at Fairchild, and it can be a great way to welcome leaders at Fairchild to Spokane,” said Higgins.



By fostering strong relationships between military leaders and local community leaders, the Honorary Commander Program has created a network of dedicated individuals who are passionate about supporting the Air Force and its mission. Ultimately, the program serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of community engagement and the impact that can be made when individuals from different backgrounds come together to support a common goal.