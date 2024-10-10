U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Griffin Malone, an explosive ordinance disposal technician assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, shows a static display to a child during a Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. The HCIC celebrated honorary commanders chosen for their ability and willingness to strengthen the relationship between community leaders and the base. The HCIC program promotes goodwill and fosters mutual understanding.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8699455
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-AV319-1193
|Resolution:
|2407x1601
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.