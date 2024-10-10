Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Griffin Malone, an explosive ordinance disposal technician assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, shows a static display to a child during a Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. The HCIC celebrated honorary commanders chosen for their ability and willingness to strengthen the relationship between community leaders and the base. The HCIC program promotes goodwill and fosters mutual understanding.