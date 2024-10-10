Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony

    Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Griffin Malone, an explosive ordinance disposal technician assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, shows a static display to a child during a Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. The HCIC celebrated honorary commanders chosen for their ability and willingness to strengthen the relationship between community leaders and the base. The HCIC program promotes goodwill and fosters mutual understanding.

