A U.S. Army M1265A1 Stryker from Alpha Battery, 6th battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, aims its XM 914 30 mm cannon at an MQM-170 Outlaw drone in the distance during the anti-air defense portion of Table VI iterations as part of a crew qualification gunnery, at Dalton Mountain Multi-Use Range on Fort Cavazos, TX, Oct. 14, 2024. Crew qualifications verify the lethality and effectiveness of a unit's crews and their ability to efficiently complete engagements with their vehicle’s weapons systems.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8699406
|VIRIN:
|241014-A-MA608-9754
|Resolution:
|7320x4882
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6-56 ADAR Conducts Stryker Table VI-A Qualifications [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Richard Perez