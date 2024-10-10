Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6-56 ADAR Conducts Stryker Table VI-A Qualifications [Image 4 of 5]

    6-56 ADAR Conducts Stryker Table VI-A Qualifications

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army M1265A1 Stryker from Alpha Battery, 6th battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, aims its XM 914 30 mm cannon at an MQM-170 Outlaw drone during the anti-air defense portion of Table VI iterations as part of a crew qualification gunnery, at Dalton Mountain Multi-Use Range on Fort Cavazos, TX, Oct. 14, 2024. Crew qualifications verify the lethality and effectiveness of a unit's crews and their ability to efficiently complete engagements with their vehicle’s weapons systems.

    This work, 6-56 ADAR Conducts Stryker Table VI-A Qualifications [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

