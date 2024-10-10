A U.S. Army Stryker gunnery crew assigned to Alpha Battery, 6th battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, clear their weapons system after conducting the shoot and maneuver portion of Table VI as part of a crew qualification gunnery range, at Dalton Mountain Multi-Use Range on Fort Cavazos, TX, Oct. 14, 2024. Crew qualifications verify the lethality and effectiveness of a unit's crews and their ability to efficiently complete engagements with their vehicle’s weapons systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8699403
|VIRIN:
|241014-A-MA608-7800
|Resolution:
|6089x4061
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6-56 ADAR conducts crew gunnery qualifications [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.