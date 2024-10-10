6-56 ADAR conducts crew gunnery qualifications

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Stryker gunnery crew assigned to Alpha Battery, 6th battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, clear their weapons system after conducting the shoot and maneuver portion of Table VI as part of a crew qualification gunnery range, at Dalton Mountain Multi-Use Range on Fort Cavazos, TX, Oct. 14, 2024. Crew qualifications verify the lethality and effectiveness of a unit's crews and their ability to efficiently complete engagements with their vehicle’s weapons systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)