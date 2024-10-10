Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6-56 ADAR conducts crew gunnery qualifications [Image 2 of 5]

    6-56 ADAR conducts crew gunnery qualifications

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Stryker gunnery crew assigned to Alpha Battery, 6th battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, clear their weapons system after conducting the shoot and maneuver portion of Table VI as part of a crew qualification gunnery range, at Dalton Mountain Multi-Use Range on Fort Cavazos, TX, Oct. 14, 2024. Crew qualifications verify the lethality and effectiveness of a unit's crews and their ability to efficiently complete engagements with their vehicle’s weapons systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)

    This work, 6-56 ADAR conducts crew gunnery qualifications [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

