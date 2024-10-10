6-56 ADAR Conducts Stryker Table VI-A Qualifications

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Stryker gunnery crew assigned to Alpha Battery, 6th battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, checks their weapons system before conducting the anti-air defense portion of Table VI as part of a crew qualification gunnery, at Dalton Mountain Multi-Use Range on Fort Cavazos, TX, Oct. 14, 2024. Crew qualifications verify the lethality and effectiveness of a unit's crews and their ability to efficiently complete engagements with their vehicle’s weapons systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)