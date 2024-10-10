NICoE director promoted to colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Shannon Ford, director of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence, is promoted to colonel during a ceremony on Oct. 11, 2024, presided over by U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Aniceto Navarro, director of behavioral health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.