NICoE Director Promoted to Colonel

Bethesda, MD – Oct. 11, 2024 – The National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) held a ceremony Oct. 11, 2024 to celebrate the promotion of NICoE Director Dr. Shannon Ford from U.S. Army lieutenant colonel to colonel.



Ford’s promotion is a testament to her outstanding service and dedication to her patients, the Military Health System, and the U.S. Army. “I can’t do this alone. It would not have been an amazing journey without everyone who supported me. You are part of this story. I have friends here whom I met on the first day of medical school. And I have friends here who accepted me as a member of their team just two months ago,” said Ford during the ceremony. “I came back to Walter Reed because I started my career here, and it’s been an amazing opportunity. Thank you so much for sharing this with me.”



Ford, a 2001 graduate of the University of Delaware, was first commissioned as a Military Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Army, with her initial assignment in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty, North Carolina (formerly known as Fort Bragg). She deployed twice – to Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2003 and Balad, Iraq in 2004. Her work with the medical unit in Kandahar inspired her to transition to medicine and earn her Doctor of Medicine degree in 2009.



Ford completed her residency and fellowship training at WRNMMC and is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Psychiatry, Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry, and Geriatric Psychiatry.



In addition to her clinical expertise, Ford is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and serves as Co-Chair of the Military and Veterans Special Interest Group within the Academy of Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry.



Ford’s distinguished military career has earned her numerous awards, including the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, among others. She has also been honored with the Army Medical Department’s "A" Proficiency Designator, recognizing her for professional excellence in the field.



WRNMMC and the broader military community extend their heartfelt congratulations to Ford on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to her continued leadership and contributions in this next chapter of her distinguished career.

