    NICoE director promoted to colonel [Image 9 of 15]

    NICoE director promoted to colonel

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Aniceto Navarro, director of behavioral health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, presides over the promotion ceremony for Lt. Col. (Dr.) Shannon Ford, director of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) on Oct. 11, 2024, at NICoE at Walter Reed.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    promotion
    NICoE
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Shannon Ford

    OPTIONS

