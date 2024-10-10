NICoE director promoted to colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Aniceto Navarro, director of behavioral health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, presides over the promotion ceremony for Lt. Col. (Dr.) Shannon Ford, director of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) on Oct. 11, 2024, at NICoE at Walter Reed.