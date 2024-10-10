Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NICoE director promoted to colonel

    NICoE director promoted to colonel

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Shannon Ford, director of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence, hugs her mother, Sharon Ford, as her father Scott looks on, after being promoted to U.S. Army colonel during a ceremony on Oct. 11, 2024, at NICoE at Walter Reed.

