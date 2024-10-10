U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Shannon Ford, director of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence, hugs her mother, Sharon Ford, as her father Scott looks on, after being promoted to U.S. Army colonel during a ceremony on Oct. 11, 2024, at NICoE at Walter Reed.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 18:26
|Photo ID:
|8697453
|VIRIN:
|241011-D-AB123-1013
|Resolution:
|4272x2848
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NICoE director promoted to colonel [Image 15 of 15], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.