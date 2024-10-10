Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine with MWSS-172 competes against MWCS-18 [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Marine with MWSS-172 competes against MWCS-18

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18 celebrate during a field meet against Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct 11, 2024. The field meet is a competition between units within 1st Marine Air Wing to build comradery and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 23:42
    Photo ID: 8696327
    VIRIN: 241011-M-RK059-1885
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
