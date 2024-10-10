Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine with MWSS-172 competes against MWCS-18 [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. Marine with MWSS-172 competes against MWCS-18

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 and Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18 wrestle against each other during a field meet at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct 11, 2024. The field meet is a competition between units within 1st Marine Air Wing to build comradery and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 23:42
    Photo ID: 8696323
    VIRIN: 241011-M-RK059-1520
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MAW
    MWCS-18
    HMLA-172

