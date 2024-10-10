U.S. Marine with MWSS-172 competes against MWCS-18

Lance Cpl. Michael Cathey, a heavy equipment operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 rebuilds weapons against Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18 during a field meet at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct 11, 2024. The field meet is a competition between units within 1st Marine Air Wing to build comradery and esprit de corps. Cathey is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)
