U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 and Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18 compete against each other during a field meet at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct 11, 2024. The field meet is a competition between units within 1st Marine Air Wing to build comradery and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 23:42
|Photo ID:
|8696315
|VIRIN:
|241011-M-RK059-1019
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine with MWSS-172 competes against MWCS-18 [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.