    2024 Army Ten-Miler [Image 18 of 18]

    2024 Army Ten-Miler

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curtis Loter 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Runners participate in the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington in Arlington, Va., Oct. 13, 2024. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, supports Army outreach, builds morale, and promotes physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8696227
    VIRIN: 241013-A-GL508-6336
    Resolution: 5466x4599
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Army Ten-Miler [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Curtis Loter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

